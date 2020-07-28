The Lawrenceville Lawn has been the site of big concerts for years, but the city has never actually had a permanent stage for musicians and other performers to perform on.
Until now.
While community events have been shut down in Lawrenceville since the early spring because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the city has been busy building a $1.5 million permanent amphitheater stage at the Lawrenceville Lawn. Construction on the venue began in the spring.
Although the stage is still a skeleton at this point, City Manager Chuck Warbington said it shouldn’t be too much longer before the performing venue will be ready to host concerts and other performances.
“We hope to have the amphitheater ready to open, weather-pending, Sept. 11,” Warbington said.
The 40-foot by 60-foot stage will mark a major change for events at the Lawrenceville Lawn. For starters, every event that has been hosted there in the past has required the construction, and later dismantling, of a temporary stage.
That will no longer be necessary.
“Having a permanent stage there is a major operational savings for us,” Warbington said.
The city manager also said the stage structure includes additional permanent bathrooms. Warbington said that means the city will not have to bring in port-o-potties for smaller scale events, such as movies on the lawn — although temporary bathrooms will still be needed for larger events.
It will also have space where city workers can store equipment such as barriers for events. Those pieces of equipment have previously been stored at the city’s Public Works Facility on West Pike Street.
“From an operational standpoint, it’s going to save the city a substantial amount of operational support and money,” Warbington said.
Another big change the permanent stage will bring in terms of events held on the Lawrenceville Lawn is who will able to perform there. When the new amphitheater is finished this fall, the city will have the ability to do more with the events held on the lawn.
“This permanent stage is also one of the largest outdoor stages, definitely in Gwinnett, but possibly in the metro Atlanta area,” Warbington said. “So, it’s a larger stage (than the temporary one was) and you can have larger acts, maybe a large orchestra and things like that.”
On top of that, a third way in which it will change the Lawrenceville Lawn is that there will be a smaller stage on its backside, facing the city’s SouthLawn development.
“There’s a backside that will have events, if you want to have an acoustical event or a reading so we made it versatile where you have a covered area so like SouthLawn could actually have an event there — a real small event that actually would be a benefit to that development as well,” Warbington said.
That side of the amphitheater will also have about 100 parking spaces for the Lawrenceville Lawn and retail shops and restaurants located along Clayton Street in the SouthLawn development.
“You’ll have direct access to the playground now from that side, so it’s a big improvement to the overall park,” Warbington said.
But, there is a catch where the amphitheater is concerned. Although the new outdoor stage will be ready to host events in September, whether it can actually do so remains to be seen.
And residents can blame an all too familiar reason for the uncertainty: COVID-19.
The city has been preparing for a grand opening celebration for the amphitheater, with fireworks and a concert by The Ultimate King of Pop Experience – Michael Jackson Tribute, on Sept. 11. Subsequent concerts this fall are expected to include Rumours — The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Sept. 25 and Electric Avenue — The 80’s MTV Experience on Oct. 9.
Whether any of those events can happen, however, remains to be seen.
“We’re still having discussions about events and even though we announced we’re going to have events in August, September, we’re evaluating it on a weekly basis and, you know, it may be pushed off again,” Warbington said. “Regardless, the amphitheater will be open.”
