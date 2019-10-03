Perry Street will be blocked off, sausage will be eaten, beer will be poured and some folks are going to strut around in lederhosen in downtown Lawrenceville this weekend.
Yup, it’s time for Lawrenceville’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest celebration.
The city is once again partnering with Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern to stage the event, which will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday on Perry Street at the Lawrenceville Square.
“Lawrenceville has established itself as a dining destination for food enthusiasts,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Likewise, in just three years, Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern have created a very special event that is becoming a staple for community engagement and quality fun for the entire family.”
The block of Perry Street between Pike Street and Crogan Street will be blocked off Saturday for the street festival, which is also known as “Prost on Perry.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in German outfits. Organizers said there will be a variety of craft and domestic beers as well as fall-themed games, activities and prizes.
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform at the event as well.
“Oktoberfest brings together businesses of the Downtown Square and builds community spirit to create a unique experience in Lawrenceville for residents and visitors alike,” said Local Republic co-owner Ben Bailey said in a statement.
Scott McCray, McCray’s Tavern owner, said, “We look forward to this event and to hosting many other engaging events that will invite more people to the Downtown District to experience all it has to offer.”
Admission to the event is free, but VIP tickets which include a swag bag, two brews, two snacks and access to Slow Pour Brewing Company’s VIP Only Beer Garden cost $25.
Attendees can also get a private cabana for six which includes swag bags, beers, food and more, as well as front row seating for the entertainment for $400.
VIP tickets and cabanas can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/2mJ969o.