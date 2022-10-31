Laura Dern has returned to working with one of her previous collaborators -- but you may have missed it.

The "Jurassic Park" star has a small part in the second season premiere of HBO Max's ensemble dramedy anthology "The White Lotus," in a voice role as Dominic Di Grasso's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)