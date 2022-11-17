The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards are taking place on Thursday.
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny leads in nominations going into the event with ten nods, including album of the year.
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia have eight nominations. Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler follow with seven each.
A list of nominees in several top categories follows below. Winners will be indicated in bold. A complete list of 22 categories can by found here.
"Pa' mis muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso
"Castillos de arena," Pablo Alborán
"Envolver," Anitta
"Pa'lla me voy," Marc Anthony
"Ojitos lindos," Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo
"Pegao," Camilo
"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
"Provenza," Karol G
"Vale la pena," Juan Luis Guerra
"La fama," Rosalía & The Weeknd
"Te felicito," Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
"Baloncito viejo," Carlos Vives & Camilo
"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera
"Pa'lla voy," Marc Anthony
"Un verano sin ti," Bad Bunny
"Deja," Bomba Estereo
"Tinta y tiempo," Jorge Drexler
"Ya no somos los mismo," Elsa y Elmar
"Viajante," Fonseca
"Motomami (Digital álbum)," Rosalía
"Sanz," Alejandro Sanz
"Dharma," Sebastián Yatra
"A veces bien y a veces mal," Ricky Martin feat. Reik
"Agua," Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers
"Baloncito viejo," Carlos Vives & Camilo
"Besos en la frente," Fonseca
"Encontrarme," Carla Morrison
"Henta,i" Rosalía
"Índigo," Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
"Pa' mis muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso
"Provenza," Karol G
"Tacones rojos," Sebastián Yatra
"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Ángela Álvarez
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y su esencia
Nicole Zignago
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
