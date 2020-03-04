Austin-based rock band Fastball, which had a hit in the late '90s with their song, "The Way," is coming to Peachtree Corners in May.
The city announced the rock group will open the 2020 Peachtree Corners Big Concert Series on May 30 at the Town Green stage, which is located at 5130 Town Center Boulevard.
Five concerts will be held, once a month, from May until September during the city's second-ever summer concert series. Each concert, which will be free to attend, will last from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m.
In addition to Fastball, other concerts will include Eagles tribute band On The Border on June 27, '80s pop tribute band Electric Avenue on July 25, blues band Texas Flood on Aug. 29 and folk-rock band Drivin N Cryin on Sept. 26.
In addition to the musical acts, city officials said concert-goers can expect an array of food vendors. The Peachtree Corners Town Center is home to several restaurants.
City officials said information such as the Town Green rules, parking information and the city's inclement weather policy can be found at www.peachtreecornersga.gov.
