LAPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and arrests 2 others

PnB Rock was fatally shot on September 12, while eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/FILE

The Los Angeles Police Department identified a suspect and arrested two other people in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock earlier this month.

Freddie Lee Trone was identified "as being a person involved" in the killing of the rapper, according to a LAPD news release. Trone is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

