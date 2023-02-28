Touted as “Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show,” the Lake Lanier Boat Show set for this weekend at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is projected to be even larger than the show held last October.

Presented by the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta, the Lake Lanier Boat Show allows everyone from aspiring boat owners to seasoned sailors to experience boats where they belong – in the water. More than 270 boat models representing in excess of 50 top-tier brands will be on display and the event will also feature live music, vendors, food trucks and fishing seminars.

