Touted as “Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show,” the Lake Lanier Boat Show set for this weekend at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is projected to be even larger than the show held last October.
Presented by the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta, the Lake Lanier Boat Show allows everyone from aspiring boat owners to seasoned sailors to experience boats where they belong – in the water. More than 270 boat models representing in excess of 50 top-tier brands will be on display and the event will also feature live music, vendors, food trucks and fishing seminars.
“Even though it will technically still be winter when the show takes place, for many of our guests we believe this is where summer begins,” said Tabor Reins, president of the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta in a news release. “Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers the ideal backdrop with its white sand beach, tropical atmosphere and row after row of docks filled with boats for sale.
Reins added that the boat show has been designed to be more than an event for a low-pressure boat-buying experience.
“It’s also a chance for us to promote a love of water and inspire our guests to imagine countless days spent out on the lake with family and friends. Lake life is contagious.”
Patrons will also have the chance to win a boat valued at up to $56,000 as part of New Country 101.5’s “Crack the Code” contest, sponsored by Transcend Roofing Systems, the diamond sponsor of the boat show. Attendees are encouraged to listen to the station in the weeks and days leading up to the event.
A new attraction this year is a series of fish tank demonstrations and fishing seminars – hosted by professional angler Ken Sturdivant – at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Tickets for the Lake Lanier Boat Show are $15 (which includes resort parking) and it is expected that the crowds for this event will be even bigger than they were in October.
“Given the terrific success of our first show, we’re expecting another great turnout – particulary since spring and summer are just around the corner. Our dealers are so ensconced in the Lake Lanier culture that we can give new boaters plenty of pointers about hitches, storage, supplies and more so they’re ready to raise the anchor and set a course for an unbelievable first weekend on the lake.”
The boat show will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Owl Creek Band will perform at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Robby Litt Band will perform at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
