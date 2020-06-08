Lady Gaga has scored another No.1 album.
Her latest, "Chromatica," is topping the Billboard 200 chart.
It's Gaga's sixth No.1 album according to Billboard.
"Chromatica" was released in May after being delayed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two singles off of the new album, "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande debuted at No. 5 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.
"Chromatica" was eagerly awaited as her last album, "Joanne," was released in 2016.
