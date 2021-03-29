Lady Gaga's boyfriend went big for her 35th birthday on Sunday.
The singer and actress shared a photo of her embracing a huge floral arrangement over the weekend on her verified Instagram account.
"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," the caption read. "I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."
The pups have been in the news lately after her dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in February.
Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for her dogs and they were safely returned. Fischer survived the attack and no arrests have yet been made.
The star and boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, went public with their romance on Instagram during Super Bowl weekend in 2020.
She is currently in Italy filming the biopic "House of Gucci," which costars Adam Driver.
