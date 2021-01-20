Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez perform at the inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez delivered powerful performances at Wednesday's inauguration.
Gaga sang the national anthem, while Lopez performed a medley of patriotic songs that included "This Land Is Your Land."
Leading up the the event, Lopez shared a picture with National Guard troops near the Capitol, which she shared on Instagram.
"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans," she captioned it.
Garth Brooks and John Legend will also perform as part of the celebration.
Chrissy Teigen joked she and Legend got lost on the way to sound check on Tuesday night, and ended up posing for a few .
