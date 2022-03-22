Kylie Jenner announces her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Recording artist Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at an event in New York City on June 2021. Jenner announced on March 21 that the pair changed their newborn son's name. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn son's name.After announcing on her verified Instagram account that she had given birth on February 2, Jenner shared a few days later that the baby's name was Wolf Webster via her Instagram stories.But on Monday she posted another Instagram story announcing that was no longer the case."FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Scott was born Jacques Bermon Webster II. He and Jenner also share a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.The couple have not yet said what they have renamed their son.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Celebrities Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Name Linguistics Journalism Webster Stormi Account Cable News Network 