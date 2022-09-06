Growing up in a Monster Jam family, Krysten Anderson was interested in becoming part of the Monster Truck Nation, but not necessarily as a driver.
The daughter of iconic Monster Truck pioneer Dennis Anderson — who 40 years ago unleashed the Grave Digger truck on the world — Anderson had been around the sport all her life and thought she might find a better fit utilizing her drawing, painting and design skills.
“When I was in high school, I was taking all the Advance Placement art classes and getting a portfolio together because I was going to be my dad’s only smart kid and go to college and get a degree in graphic design,” said Anderson, whose brothers Adam, Ryan and Weston also drive Grave Diggers. “I wanted to work for Monster Jam and came up with some really cool designs for trucks, like the graveyard scene on Grave Digger, and for T-shirt art and things like that.”
The first female Grave Digger driver
The year after Anderson graduated from high school marked the 35th anniversary of the introduction of Grave Digger and her father’s final season of competing. But instead of creating designs for Monster Trucks, Anderson was recruited to drive Grave Digger, the first female to do so.
“I was almost 19 at that point and they asked if I’d be interested in driving,” the North Carolina native said. “I’m obviously a motor-sports enthusiast and I grew up watching my dad and cheering on him and my brothers … and I’ve had my fair share of cutting up. So I said, ‘Yes, I’d love to drive’ and got the opportunity.
“I got behind the wheel and test-drove trucks and I fell in love with it. It’s in my blood and I wasn’t too bad at it, so I decided to put my portfolio aside and go out on the road and be the first female driver of Grave Digger and represent my family and all the girls out there on the road. It’s been really fun.”
Anderson will be among the Monster Truck drivers on the field when Monster Jam returns to Gwinnett County this weekend at Gas South Arena in Duluth.
Named the 2022 Rising Star of the Year, Anderson has steadily moved up in the Monster Jam ranks and this year was the first female to win a series championship (the Arena Championship Series Central), maintaining the points lead in her division from the beginning of the season in January until its conclusion in May.
“I had a remarkable season — 2022 was really good to me,” said Anderson, who began driving in 2017. “It takes a while to get the hang of these monster trucks. People think they can come in right off the street and drive them, but it’s not that easy. They’re pretty large — they weigh 12,000 pounds — and they’ve got lot of horsepower and it’s challenging to figure out how to work these vehicles. But I had the best teachers in the world in my dad and my brothers.”
Record holder
In 2020, Anderson established herself in the sport by setting a new Guinness Book of World Records mark in the highest ramp jump by launching Grave Digger nearly 34 feet in the air, smashing the previous Guinness record of 21.23 feet. She was set to defend her record this spring at the World Finals in Orlando, Florida, but mechanical problems forced her out of the competition, opening the door for her brother Ryan, who set a new record with a 38-foot jump.
“Now Ryan has the highest jump but I’m in the Guinness Book because the Guinness people weren’t there to record his jump,” she said. “So technically, I’m still in the Guinness Book but Ryan has the record now. That means the next time I go out there I’m going to have to jump at least 40 feet … At least we kept it in the family. I was super pumped when Ryan did that a few months ago. I’ll have to dethrone him next year.”
Anderson takes very seriously her position as one of the few females in the Monster Jam world and said growing up with three brothers provided her with the resiliency necessary to compete “with the boys.”
“I’m pretty accustomed to bumping elbows with the boys …And if I can bump elbows with the Anderson boys, any other guy in the world doesn’t stand a chance trying to get under my skin because it definitely doesn’t work,” she said.
It prepared me well for being one of the only females in Monster Jam world. There’s been no disrespect from my male competitors — we get along very well — so it’s an equal playing field. But growing up with my brothers prepared me to not be intimidated or feel inferior because I am a female in the Monster Jam world.”
Pressure is a privilege
Anderson admits that being one of the few distaff drivers on the circuit (not to mention driving Grave Digger, the sport’s most familiar truck) is pressure-packed, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s heavy to carry around,” she said. “There’s a good opportunity that when you come out to an event and watch us compete, I might be the only female there, so I’m a reflection and representation of all the females in the stands. All the girls see one girl out there and wonder how she’s going to do — will she sink or will she swim? It’s definitely a lot of pressure but I take it and carry it out with pride because I’m proud to represent females, especially when I’m winning and doing well.
“It’s a great honor to be able to carry the accolades I’ve gathered in my short time in Monster Jam. Just being in Grave Digger is big because it’s Monster Jam’s bread and butter. It’s great I get to carry around my dad’s legacy. I represent my family, I represent Grave Digger and I represent the females in the stands and it’s heavy. But I’ve been carrying that weight for the past six years and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
