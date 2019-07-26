Krab Kingz, a new seafood restaurant in Lawrenceville, will host its grand opening on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
The Lawrenceville restaurant is located at 706 Grayson Highway. The grand opening will feature live entertainment and giveaways.
Krab Kingz is a 5,000 square-foot crab bistro with a state-of-the-art kitchen, multi-level seating, ultimate entertainment experience and promises the best seafood in Lawrenceville.
The restaurant is described as an up-scale dining experience and has both an "opulent" indoor seating area and an outdoor terrace.
The menu features four signature Krab Kingz butter sauces and a variety of snow crab and shrimp entrees.
The Fisherman’s Feast is one of the restaurant's top sellers and serves multiple people: three Snow Clusters, 10 Shrimp, two Smoked Sausage links, two Sweet Corn, two eggs and one pound of our freshly chopped potato's topped with a choice of signature butter sauce.