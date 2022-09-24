Chef Jae Choi and Chef G. Garvin opened their new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant, Jinbei West, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday. It is a sister restaurant to Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna.
The chef behind Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna opened his new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant, Jinbei West, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday.
Photo: Yakitori Jinbei / LAUREN_LIZ_KRESS
The chef behind Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna opened his new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant, Jinbei West, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday.
LAUREN_LIZ_KRESS
Sushi rolls are one of the items on the menu at the Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant, Jinbei West, which opened at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday
Photo: Yakitori Jinbei / LAUREN KRESS
Chef Jae Choi and Chef G. Garvin opened their new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant, Jinbei West, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday. It is a sister restaurant to Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna.
A new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant that will serve as a sister eatery to Smyrna's Yakitori Jinbei opened at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday.
Chef Jae Choi and cookbook author, Chef G. Garvin, teamed up to create Jinbei West, which is located at 5170 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 410. The restaurant will offer inside and outside dining for customers.
“G. has been my friend and unofficial partner for years as I’ve looked to him for advice about navigating the restaurant industry,” Jae said. “Now, we’re thrilled to be collaborating together on this new concept bringing in some favorites from Yakitori Jinbei while making this new adventure all its own.”
Jinbei West's menu is described as being an "elevated version" of the menu at Yakitori Jinbei, which offers Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist. Among the new restaurant's offerings are a sushi bar with an Omakase experience, made-from-scratch dishes and signature dishes carried over from Yakitori Jinbei's menu. A sampling of the new restaurant's menu includes Korean Fried Chicken, ramen bowls and sushi rolls, but restaurant officials said there will be complementary additions as well.
Jinbei West also has a larger space and updated atmosphere from its Smyrna counterpart. The more than 2,000-square-foot restaurant has eight seats at the sushi bar and seating for more than 40 guests in the dining room, which is designed to evoke the look of a traditional Japanese eatery. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio where more than 20 diners can eat alfresco.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.