A new Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant that will serve as a sister eatery to Smyrna's Yakitori Jinbei opened at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Friday.

Chef Jae Choi and cookbook author, Chef G. Garvin, teamed up to create Jinbei West, which is located at 5170 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 410. The restaurant will offer inside and outside dining for customers.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

