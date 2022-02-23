Fernbank Museum's latest special exhibition — "Knights in Armor" — showcases stunning examples of European arms and armor from the renowned collection of the Museo Stibbert in Florence, Italy.
The exhibit is scheduled to be at Fernbank through May 15.
Through more than 100 objects – including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, shields, swords, and other weaponry – The exhibition tells the tale of the European knight from the medieval and Renaissance periods through the Medieval Revival of the 19th century.
The exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection known to scholars, specialists and collectors around the world. "Knights in Armor" offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the complex system of knighthood, as well as the customs, arms and armor used in battle, jousting and tournaments.
While the figure of the medieval knight in shining armor is one of the most popular images in the collective imagination – representing the virtues of courage, honor, charity and fidelity – the exhibition reveals that reality was not so idealistic. With origins in the eighth century, knighthood grew from an entrenched military institution that relied on both armor and weaponry for battle. Over time, battles evolved into popular “sport” tournaments rooted in relatively safe jousts between two knights.
“Knights are an iconic symbol of European history that appear frequently in modern popular culture today, but most people know very little about their lives and the evolution of armor over time” said Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, Vice President of Programming and Collections at Fernbank.
“Our guests will leave this extraordinary exhibition with a better understanding of the culture and traditions associated with knights as well as a greater appreciation for the artistry and beauty of the arms and armor on display.”
The exhibit highlights both the historical and functional contexts of arms and armor of this period in European history, while also presenting the undeniable beauty and artistry of these works. Visitors can learn about the evolution of a knight’s armor from mesh and mail; to plain, elegant steel plates; to highly decorated and engraved works of art that mimicked the elaborate aesthetics of civilian dress; and to the manufacture of replicas in more modern materials, such as galvanized steel with elaborate detailing.
Visitors will also discover how the evolution of armor and the advancements of weaponry continued to influence advancements and design. The exhibit features a wide variety of swords, polearms, helmets and elements of armor to showcase these elements of a knight’s world.
"Knights in Armor" was organized by Contemporanea Progetti in collaboration with the Museo Stibbert in Florence, Italy. A color catalog, which contains essays as well as entries on objects in the exhibition, is available for purchase in the Museum Store. The exhibit is sponsored locally by Novelis, The Arthur M. Blank Foundation, Romanoff Renovations and UPS.
"Knights in Armor" is included with general admission at Fernbank. General admission also includes all indoor exhibits, daily programs and a Giant Screen film as well as outdoor explorations in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
Tickets are $22.95-$24.95 and are free for Fernbank members. Fernbank offers hourly timed tickets online at FernbankMuseum.org. Online tickets are recommended, as walk-up pricing and availability varies.
