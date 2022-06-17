According to the Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to HBO's hit fantasy drama is in early development, with British actor Kit Harington set to reprise his role as the world's favorite bastard from the North turned heir to the Iron Throne.
Described as a live-action spin-off series, the Jon Snow-centered show is expected to take place after the events of "Game of Thrones," which ended in 2019 after almost a decade.
HBO declined to comment. Representatives for Harington did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The reopening of Jon Snow's story would upend the divisive eighth-and-final season and provide a chance for viewers to learn the fate of the surviving characters in the Emmy-winning series. Jon Snow was last seen leaving traveling north beyond The Wall with the wildlings, after being exiled from Westeros.
A sequel series could also open the door for the return of other familiar faces, including Jon Snow's half-siblings Sansa and Arya Stark, played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. It would also be a sign that HBO will extend George R.R. Martin's GOT universe beyond the source material. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
News of the possible Jon Snow spin-off comes ahead of the premiere of the franchise spin-off "House Of The Dragon" on August 21 on HBO. The 10-episode series, set 200 years before "Game Of Thrones," is based on Martin's "Fire and Blood" novel and follows House Targaryen, the dragon-riding family from which Daenerys Targaryen descended.
Harington was nominated for two Emmys, for best supporting actor and best lead actor in a drama series, during his time on "Game of Thrones." He has since appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Dane Whitman in "Eternals," appeared in an episode of Amazon's "Modern Love" and starred in the title role in Shakespeare's "Henry V" at London's National Theatre.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
