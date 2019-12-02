Kirby Jenner, 'fraternal twin' of Kendall Jenner, lands a show and you won't believe who's producing it

Photo shopping Instagram photos might be taboo, but it's totally right for this guy.
You might follow Kirby Jenner, who pretends to be Kendall Jenner's fraternal twin brother on Instagram.
Well, he's just landed his own series produced by none other than Kendall herself and "momager," Kris Jenner.
Brilliant.
The parody reality show, "Kirby Jenner," will follow his life and air on Quibi, a mobile-first platform that launches in 2020, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.
Kirby has made a name for himself on Instagram since 2015 for hilariously editing himself into Kendall Instagram posts.
He's also edited himself into posts from other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, along with their magazine spreads and even paparazzi photos.
At times it can be belly-laugh funny, like this photo of Kirby and Kanye West "having breakfast."
A press release for the show states that Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie will also appear on the show, alongside Kendall and Kirby.
"I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," Kendall said in a statement.
It'll be interesting to see how these photos come to life but Kirby has just proved that Instagram can be a vehicle to make your wildest dreams a reality.