After starting out well, "Kindred" gets lost in a maze of its own making, adapting Octavia E. Butler's time-traveling novel into an eight-part Hulu series that spends far too much time spinning its wheels. In that regard, it joins "The Time Traveler's Wife" and "Paper Girls" as recent examples of just how difficult this genre can be, offering scant compensation for the time spent watching them.

The series does begin promisingly enough, as Dana (Mallori Johnson) moves into a new house in Los Angeles and begins to experience a series of eerie visions. After meeting a guy at a local restaurant, Kevin (Micah Stock), she discovers it's not inside her head, but rather an inexplicable ability to zap back to a nineteenth-century plantation before the Civil War, inadvertently bringing Kevin back with her.