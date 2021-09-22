Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis to make 'SNL' hosting debuts this season By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kim Kardashian, pictured here, in New York City on February 6, 2019, will be among the stars who will host Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC announced. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Kardashian West is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut.The TV personality and business mogul was one of four guest hosts announced Wednesday by NBC.The others include fellow first-time hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis, who was a writer and cast member on the show between 2003 and 2013. Kardashian West, with musical guest Halsey, will host the October 9 edition while "Loki" star Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, will host the October 2 season opener.Young Thug will be the musical guest for Malek's October 16 episode and Brandi Carlile will be on hand for "SNL" alum Sudeikis' October 23 outing. During the Emmys this weekend, executive producer Lorne Michaels had teased Sudeikis' return to Studio 8H.On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live" picked up its fifth straight Emmy win for best variety sketch series.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 