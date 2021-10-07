Kim Kardashian preparing for 'SNL' hosting debut By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Kardashian is just days away from her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."The reality star turned billionaire business mogul was seen out dining with "SNL" cast members this week, ahead of her big night.Kardashian began rehearsals Wednesday. "She's really excited but nervous," a source close to Kardashian told CNN.The show tweeted a photo of Kardashian during a table read.Halsey will be the guest performer on Saturday. When it was announced earlier this month that Kardashian would be among the guests to host the sketch comedy show this season, some questioned the choice.Actress Debra Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,"Tesla founder Elon Musk also sparked conversation about his selection when he appeared as a guest host in May.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 