Kevin Spacey to face UK court over sexual assault charges

US actor Kevin Spacey pictured here on May 26 in New York, is set to appear before a UK court later this week after being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.
Spacey, 62, was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, police said.
The actor will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.
The charges relate to two alleged incidents in London in 2005, another two in 2008, and a further incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.
The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is now in his 40s, while the two men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s, the force said.
The decision to formally charge Spacey came after "a review by the Crown Prosecution Service of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," police added.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the charges against the actor last month, but the charges could not be formally applied until he was in the UK.
Following the CPS authorization, Spacey had said he intended to travel to the UK to deny the charges, according to a statement released to Good Morning America reported by the UK's PA Media news agency.
"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," the statement read.
Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," and was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.
He has also starred in the Netflix political series "House of Cards," and returned to acting in the past year.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.