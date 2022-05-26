TONYS

(CNN) -- US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

Spacey was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the CPS said.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in London in 2005 and 2008, and in Gloucestershire, western England, in 2013.

This is a breaking story. More details soon...

