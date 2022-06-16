Spacey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and London address during a brief procedural hearing, and a date of July 14 was set for his next hearing.
He was granted unconditional bail after his lawyer told the court he would need to return to the United States between court dates to work and see his family.
The "House of Cards" actor, 62, was charged last month with four counts of sexual assault against three men, alongside a fifth charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Spacey's lawyer told the court he "strenuously denies" all allegations of criminality.
The actor appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing a light blue suit, dark tie and glasses on Thursday, and was met by a large crowd of reporters and photographers.
The charges he faces include two counts of sexual assault against a man in London in 2005; a third count of sexual assault, also in London, against a different man in 2008; and a final count against a man in Gloucestershire, western England in 2013. The fifth charge of nonconsensual penetrative activity also relates to the 2013 incident.
The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is now in his 40s, while the two men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges against Spacey in late May, but the charges could not be formally applied until Monday, when he was in the United Kingdom.
Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," and was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.
He has also starred in the Netflix political series "House of Cards," and returned to acting in the past year.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
