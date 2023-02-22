Kevn Kinney and Amy Ray are decades past their up-and-coming status in the popular music game, but don’t think for a second that they can’t still gin up a memorable evening of entertainment.
Since the mid-1980s, Kinney has led Drivin N Cryin and Ray has been one half of Indigo Girls, and both are on the road together promoting their latest album releases. Kinney, whose “Think About It” came out in December, has a solo acoustic slot opening for the Amy Ray Band, which last year released “If It All Goes South.”
The eight-date tour comes to a close this weekend when Ray and Kinney play Friday night at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta and Saturday night at the 40 Watt Club in Athens.
“If you like music, you should go see this,” said Kinney during a recent phone interview. “You won’t be disappointed. Even if you don’t know any of the songs, you won’t be disappointed. It’s really great music and really great messages.
“Amy’s got an amazing band that’s blowing my mind. I have a similar instrumentation on my new album, so I’m co-opting some of her musicians for my set. The music is amazing – I think everybody’s really happy with it. The crowd loves it, it’s really different.”
“He’s a huge songwriting mentor of mine,” said Ray of Kinney to the Athens Banner-Herald last week. “He already told me he was gonna borrow some of the band, so I feel that there's going to be a cross-pollination at some point.”
Kinney – who has 15 Drivin N Cryin and 10 solo album releases in his canon – believes that even after his long career he’s reaching new peaks.
“We’re still improving and still learning from our past,” he said. “And it’s refreshing. I’m in my 60s, but I feel like I’m better now than I’ve ever been. I’ve been taking a little bit better care of myself as far as my voice – I stopped smoking and I stopped drinking…I’ve actually improved by learning how to do things and not exhaust myself. It’s pretty cool.”
Kinney’s solo sets this weekend with feature a number of tunes from “Think About It,” which was recorded in Athens and showcases contributions from a host of well-known musicians, including R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and drummer Bill Berry, Drive-By Truckers drummer Brad Morgan, drummer Darren Stanley and bassist Darren Stanley, both of whom played with the late Col. Bruce Hampton, Kinney’s brother Mikel, and producer David Barbe.
“There will be songs from my new record and some songs from my other solo records and I do some Drivin N Cryin songs like ‘Let’s Go Dancing,’ and there’s some crossover,” he said. “I do an old song, ‘Scarred But Smarter’ that my friend Aaron Lee Tasjan arranged.
“And I play ‘Another Scarlett Butterfly,’ which is on the first Drivin N Cryin record but is also on my new record with a new guitar riff that Laur Joamets (former guitarist for Sturgill Simpson and currently a member of Drivin N Cryin) and Peter Buck wrote and played. It’s a great record, a really cool record.”
Although Kinney and Ray have known each other for years, the tour is one of the first times they’ve performed together.
“In the 1980s we did some shows together and Indigo Girls took me out solo (on a tour), but we haven’t done a lot of shows together,” he said. “We’ve crisscrossed paths many times, but this is the longest time we’ve spent as a tour together.
“We both have earned a lot of what I call merit badges. We’ve both been touring for 35 or 40 years and there are very few situations we haven’t come across. We have a mutual respect for each other’s songwriting. Both of us lean on the words. We love the music but we’re not afraid to tell our story, which is what makes a songwriter. The chords are limited, so what makes everybody different is the words. She tells her story and I tell my story and we’re both honest with our visions. It’s really a great evening.”
This is shaping up to be a busy year for Kinney, whose wife is curating a collection of his songs covered by other artists that he said will be “coming out in installments.”
“We’ll be doing Drivin N Cryin during the festival season,” he said. “And I’m going to do another little tour with my friend Jesse Malin, another opening tour for him. I’m going to do some opening for my friends with dedicated careers. I’ll be going back and forth, doing shows to celebrate and push this record. I’m writing another group of songs to maybe record in the fall. I’m always busy and I’m always moving.
“I’m also painting and working on a book of my songs. I’m 62 now – I’m running out of time, so I’m doing as much as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.