Kevn Kinney and Amy Ray are decades past their up-and-coming status in the popular music game, but don’t think for a second that they can’t still gin up a memorable evening of entertainment.

Since the mid-1980s, Kinney has led Drivin N Cryin and Ray has been one half of Indigo Girls, and both are on the road together promoting their latest album releases. Kinney, whose “Think About It” came out in December, has a solo acoustic slot opening for the Amy Ray Band, which last year released “If It All Goes South.”

