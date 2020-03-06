The Buford Community Center is bringing the "greatest two minutes in sports," or the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby to Gwinnett County with a side of country music to boot.
The 2020 Kentucky Derby, scheduled for May 2, will be shown for free on the big screen at Buford Community Center Amphitheater.
The showing will be followed by a concert featuring The Kentucky Headhunters with special guest Georgia Thunderbirds.
The Kentucky Headhunters are a Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award-winning band. They have won a CMA Album of the Year award, two CMA Vocal Group of the Year awards and have two Top 10 charting albums.
Gates for the showing of the Derby and concert at Buford Community Center will open at 4:30 p.m. The event will start at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.bufordcommunitycenter.com.
