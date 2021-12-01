Keith Urban announces North American tour By Chloe Melas, CNN Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Urban is getting back on stage.The country star announced on Wednesday that he's hitting the road with his "The Speed of Now World Tour" that will head all over the United States next year.Urban will play two dates in May at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas but the tour officially kicks off in Tampa, Florida on June 17. He will play shows through next November.Urban, who is married to actress Nicole Kidman, released a cute video of himself in his backyard to announce the tour, which is his first since the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale December 10 on his website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! 