Melissa Barrera has appeared destined for stardom ever since "In the Heights," and her dance card has certainly been full in the time since, including the latest "Scream" movie. But "Keep Breathing" showcases her in an extremely focused way, in a woman-against-the-wilderness limited series that sends its star up a creek without much of a paddle.

The six-episode Netflix show actually starts well enough, with Barrera's Liv desperate to find a flight to Canada after hers is canceled and bribing her way onto a private plane that, no spoiler here, crashes into the Canadian frontier. Left alone, she must fight and claw to survive, finding food and discovering what bears do in the woods, before eventually seeking to rescue herself.

