Neo and Trinity have still got it.Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth installment in "The Matrix" franchise.In the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited film, the pair are shown getting into some series action."I still know kung fu," Reeves as Neo quips after taking out an apparent bad guy. "The Matrix Resurrections" hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company. 