Katy Perry has released a dreamy music video ahead of her newest studio album -- and in it, she strips off to reveal her nude baby bump.
The video for "Daisies," which dropped Friday, features the singer in a romantic white dress, surrounded by the flowers.
She then gets naked against the backdrop of a waterfall, giving viewers a peek at her burgeoning bump.
"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," the singer said in a post on Instagram.
"Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell," she added.
Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced the news in a music video in March.
The singer and "American Idol" judge recently shared how she is doing during the pandemic, writing on Twitter Tuesday: "Sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm."
Last month, she revealed during a Facebook Live that she has been sheltering in place with family members and said "in a weird way, being on lockdown has forced me to slow down -- which is probably, in turn, really good while I'm growing a child."
"And it's forced me to find even more balance," E! News reported the pop star as saying. "Because, when I have a child, I will still be at home, basically, and I'm not used to that. I'm used to, like, jet setting everywhere."
