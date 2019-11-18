Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy is engaged

Multiple wedding bells shall be ringing in Kathy Lee Gifford's family.
The former "Today" show host posted on Sunday that her 26-year-old daughter, Cassidy, is now engaged.
Giffford shared a photo of Cassidy and her fiancé Ben Wierda on her official Instagram account.
"So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff, is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda," Gifford's caption read. "I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!"
In May, Cassidy Gifford celebrated her brother Cody's engagement to actress Erika Brown.
"So excited for what God has in store for these two," Cassidy Gifford wrote in a caption showing Brown and her sister embracing. "The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness."
Cassidy and Cody, 29, are Kathie Lee Gifford's children with her late husband, sports commentator Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.