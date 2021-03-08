Katharine McPhee Foster is enjoying being a first time mother.
That was the message she shared over the weekend on her Instagram stories.
The singer/actress posted a photo of her with her newborn son in a baby carrier with the caption "Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!"
The former "American Idol" contestant welcomed her son with famed Grammy winner, David Foster, whom she met back in 2006 when he appeared as a guest mentor on the show.
The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their new baby, whose name they have not yet revealed, in February.
While it's the first baby for the 36 year old star, Foster, 71, has children from previous relationships.
