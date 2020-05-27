"Star Trek: Voyager" star Kate Mulgrew has revealed she is happy to return to the universe for a do-over of the show's first season.
The 65-year-old actress, who rose to fame as Captain Kathryn Janeway, said she would be open to suiting up again during a recent cast reunion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sci-fi TV series.
The cast of USS Voyager beamed into Broadway stars Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's streaming series "Stars In The House" Tuesday night to share their adventures from the Delta Quadrant.
When asked if she would do anything differently during the fan Q&A segment, Mulgrew said: "I would certainly go back and redo the first season and endow that language, which was diabolically difficult, with real meaning. I was terribly under the gun; those were terribly long days and I was shot out of a variable cannon. I didn't know what I was doing."
The TV veteran, who made history as the first female captain to be the lead character in a "Star Trek" series, added: "Had I had the license or had I had the guts to endow her more completely with knowledge of what she was saying, I would have felt steadier on my feet."
"Star Trek: Voyager," created by Rick Berman, Michael Piller and Jeri Taylor, aired for seven seasons between 1995 and 2001 on the United Paramount Network (UPN).
Ahead of the virtual event. Mulgrew told TrekMovie.com it would be "wonderful" to reprise her famous role.
"I think it would be wonderful to explore Janeway's continued love of adventure and perhaps even, love of power. So, there are any number of things that could be delicious to dip into."
As well as Mulgrew, fans of the hit show were able to quiz Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Tim Russ (Tuvok), Roxann Dawson (B'Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) during the online chat.
The virtual reunion aimed to raise funds for The Actors Fund, an organization that is helping those in the entertainment industry left unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, over 1.6 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US and the death toll is approaching 100,000.
