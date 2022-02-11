Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has denied making a dig at Travis Scott during her recent concert, after Kanye West threatened to pull out of his Coachella headline gig if she didn't apologize to Scott.
Back in November, 10 concertgoers died of compression asphyxia during Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston after the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage where Scott was performing. Since the tragedy, it has become common practice for artists to ensure crowd safety during their shows.
On Thursday, West shared with his 11.2 million Instagram followers a screenshot of a post on the Instagram account @rapseatv, which commented on Eilish offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert.
Although Eilish mentioned neither Scott nor Astroworld onstage, the original post, which is no longer visible, claimed the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker "dissed" Scott.
"Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives," the caption to West's post read.
"No one intended this to happen Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform," he added.
Eilish denied that her comments were aimed at Scott, writing in the comment section: "literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan."
CNN has contacted West and Eilish's representatives for further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.