West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because "it's the obvious thing."
"The answer to why I wrote 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West said during the interview that aired Thursday.
The artist/designer/provocateur has been facing backlash since he sported the shirt during a surprise catwalk event held during at Paris fashion week.
West recalled a text conversation he had with his dad about the controversial statement.
"I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why did you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'" West told Carlson.
When Carlson pushed West on why he thinks people consider that a controversial statement, West said that it's because he's not acting in a way the media thinks he should act.
"Because the same people that have stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, have told us what it means to be Black," West said.
The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase "White Lives Matter" as a "hate slogan" used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.
It's just the latest incident that has resulted in criticism, and West also addressed some of that.
