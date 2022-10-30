Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks

 Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded at some point after Adidas ended its business relationship with West on Tuesday, the artist appears to address a crowd of paparazzi and bystanders gathered outside a building as he exits.