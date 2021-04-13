Kanye West asks for joint custody in divorce filing

Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing.
In his own response filed on Friday and obtained by CNN, West has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.
Neither party is seeking spousal support.
Representatives for West had no comment.
Kardashian filed for divorce back in February. CNN has reached out to her representative for comment.
The couple had been living apart for several months, with West living in Wyoming and Kardashian in their California home.
The two met in the early 2000s and later married in a lavish ceremony in 2014.
CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.
