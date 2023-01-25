23-LIVE 109-336.JPG

Kaique Pacheco 

 Photo: Andy Watson/Bull Stock Media

Kaique Pacheco — called "The Ice Man" — from Itatiba, Brazil scored a perfect 3-for-3 performance at the PBR Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast’s Gwinnett Chute Out at the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Sunday.

Performing in front of a packed crowd this past weekend, Pacheco, a 2018 PBR World Champion, moved to No. 3 in the 2023 World Championship standings.