Kaique Pacheco — called "The Ice Man" — from Itatiba, Brazil scored a perfect 3-for-3 performance at the PBR Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast’s Gwinnett Chute Out at the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Sunday.
Performing in front of a packed crowd this past weekend, Pacheco, a 2018 PBR World Champion, moved to No. 3 in the 2023 World Championship standings.
Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Montana, returned to competition after a year’s hiatus, scoring a 2-for-3 performance to finish second with the weekend’s highest score of 92 points.
Pacheco began 2023’s eighth elite series event with an 87.5-point ride atop YETI Yonder and finished fourth in Round 1. In Round 2, he collected 82.75 points riding Chandler’s Dream and propelled to second place on the leaderboard.
"The Ice Man" chose UTZ BesTex Smokestack as his early pick in the championship round bull draft. This proved a winning combination as Pacheco made a ride that garnered 90.5 points.
At the end of the man vs. beast competition day, Pacheco pocketed a check for $42,786.67 with 126 Unleash The Beast points. He is also closer to the race for the Gold Buckle by raising his standing from No. 12 to No. 3 and is within 145 points of No. 1 Andrew Alvidrez of Seminole, Texas.
Pacheco, who had won over the crowd long before the event ended, thanked the crowd in his final address:
“I want to say thank you to all of the fans who came out and saw us right here. That’s really important, your support for each of us bull riders.”
On Saturday, while speaking with Alvidrez, he was confident of being on top of the standing at the end of the Gwinnett Chute out and the end of the season.
“It’s a lot of preparation,” Alvidrez told the Gwinnett Daily Post outside the locker room on Saturday before the start. “Hours and hours of preparation, and then you just trust your instinct. It’s all day [of preparation] going towards this craft. If I feel like I am not riding well, I will have to practice [more]. I just train and roll into the competition weekend.
“I have broken my neck – the C7 vertebrae, I have had shoulder reconstruction surgery, broken both ankles, ligaments, muscle tears … whenever you do this for so long, you are almost numb to it, and you accept whatever comes out as it is just part of it.”
Alvidrez’s three important mantras of bull-riding: “Keep God first, keep your circle small, and have fun.”
Alvidrez, who arrived as No. 1, did not have a good riding day in Duluth with his 1-for-3 showing and earned only 18.5 Unleash The Beast points.
No. 2 Jose Vitor Leme of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil, finished fifth and is now just 60 points behind Alvidrez in the overall standings.
The current overall PBR World Championship standings:
1. Andrew Alvidrez, USA, 446.50 points, $108,337 earnings
2. Jose Vitor Leme, Brazil, 386.50 points, $103,196 earnings
