Fans of the K-Pop group Monsta X can start getting ready to see the group in Duluth this summer.
The group is set to perform at the Infinite Energy Arena on June 22 and tickets went on sale last week, according to an announcement about group's tour. The concert is part of Monsta X's North American summer tour, which begins June 2 in Minneapolis.
Monsta X is preparing to release its next album, All About Luv, on Valentine's Day and “Middle of the Night,” which is from the forthcoming album, has been getting regular airplay on the radio. All About Luv is the first all-English album to be released by a K-Pop group. The group is the second K-Pop group to ever break the Top 40 Airplay Chart, a feat it accomplished with “WHO DO U LOVE?”
Tickets can be purchased at InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, at the Infinite Energy Arena box office or by calling 770-626-2464.
