Global pop sensation Blackpink have been chosen as Time magazine's 2022 Entertainer of the Year, making the four-woman band the second K-pop artists to earn the title, after BTS in 2020.

Selected by YG Entertainment, a big South Korean record label that screens performers for star quality and trains them intensively, the quartet -- Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé -- found international stardom quickly after their 2016 debut.