Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery

Closing arguments are underway in the civil trial against Kevin Spacey - here arriving to court on Thursday.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour, and concluded Rapp did not prove that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of Rapp.

CNN's Sonia Moghe contributed to this story.