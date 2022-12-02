Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women.

 Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

A Los Angeles jury will continue its deliberations Monday morning in the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon after hearing the prosecution's closing remarks, and were instructed on the law by the judge.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags