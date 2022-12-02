Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women.

 Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

A Los Angeles jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

Jurors were instructed on the law and began deliberations after prosecutors delivered a rebuttal argument.

