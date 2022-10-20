Jury begins deliberating in civil trial against Kevin Spacey

Closing arguments are underway in the civil trial against Kevin Spacey - here arriving to court on Thursday.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Closing arguments are underway in the civil sexual misconduct trial against Kevin Spacey, stemming from allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp.

Best known for his role in "Star Trek: Discovery," Rapp claims that in 1986, Spacey, then 26, invited Rapp, then 14, to his Manhattan home where he picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, grabbed his buttocks and pressed his groin into Rapp's body without his consent.

CNN's Sonia Moghe contributed to this story.