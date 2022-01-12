Julianna Margulies is on the mend from Covid and passing the time with some awards season prep.
On Tuesday, "The Morning Show" actress revealed she has Covid in a post on Instagram, adding "I'm fine because I am vaccinated so it just feels like the flu."
"How lucky we are to have the science that made these vaccinations. Please get vaccinated if you are not," she wrote.
The accompanying photo was one of Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick ... Boom," a film about the life of "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson, which Margulies said she'd "just finished watching."
"What a stunning film! Jonathan Larson's story is just remarkable. This film and his life make you realize how precious time is and not to waste a minute of it," she wrote, praising Garfield as "heartbreakingly talented" and director Lin-Manuel Miranda as a "genius."
Margulies has been working with some other talented stars lately, joining the cast of "The Morning Show" for it's second season, which concluded in November.
The cast, including Margulies, were among this year's SAG Award nominees, earning a nod for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
