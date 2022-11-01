Julia Roberts' involvement with civil rights didn't stop at birth

The story of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King covering the hospital expenses for Julia Roberts' birth has been a revelation to many, but it was just a start of a connection between the actress and social causes.

The "Ticket to Paradise" star has long used her platform to advocate for philanthropic work and amplify the rights of people of color.