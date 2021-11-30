Julia Roberts honors twins 17th birthday with a photo By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 30, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy birthday to Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder!Their mom, actress Julia Roberts, celebrated their birthday on her verified Instagram with a photo of the twins being held when they were babies."17 of the Sweetest years of life," the caption read, along with with several emojis including a birthday cake.The twins are the children of Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder, whom she married in 2002. They are also the parents of a 14-year-old son, Henry.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 