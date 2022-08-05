Kevin Spacey will have to pay almost $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company behind "House of Cards," a judge has ruled. The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before he was fired in 2017.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana made the ruling earlier this week, confirming an award that had been decided by an arbitrator last year. CNN has obtained the court documents.

