As the Fernbank Museum prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the museum is also gearing up for its newest exhibit — “Journey to Space.”
The new exhibit, which will be on view from Oct. 8 to Jan. 1, highlights the excitement of cosmic travel, the physical issues that arise with space exploration, the challenges of gravitational weightlessness, what it would be like to live and work outside of Earth’s atmosphere and more.
To kick-off the new exhibit, Fernbank is hosting a special Discovery Day on Oct. 8, complete with fun activities for all ages. This event is included with general admission.
Fernbank Museum is also be bringing back a fan-favorite special exhibit, “Sun, Earth, Universe” which will allow visitors to engage in hands-on content about our closest star, our planet, the universe and how they interact.
Exhibit activities include a Mars Landscape Play Table, a Spacecraft Model Building Activity, Your Mission to Space Board Game and more. To view this exhibit, please visit the Naturalist Center, Lab B.
With the new “Journey to Space” exhibit, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a hands-on experience that explores the challenges and solutions surrounding space travel and, inevitably, humankind’s future.
Fernbank officials said “Journey to Space” will delight science enthusiasts “with a combination of impressive objects and hands-on opportunities that allow patrons to better understand the science of traveling to, living in and working from space.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore historic space-related attire and protective gear, including Neil Armstrong’s gloves, an Apollo helmet, space suit sleeves, meteoroid shields and more. They will also gain the unique perspective of how spacesuits are engineered to protect astronauts from the many dangers they encounter while in orbit.
Interactivity abounds in “Journey to Space,” including the chance to:
♦ Launch a water rocket to see how much hydropower it takes to reach its maximum height
♦ Turn on an ion engine to watch ionized air molecules in action
♦ View Earth as only astronauts can through a large projection of images taken from an orbiting space craft
♦ Control an arobotic arm using hand controllers and video monitors to complete a task as astronauts do
The exhibit also offers interactive, pressure-related experiments to explore, including a Vacuum Bell Jar that demonstrates how objects behave in zero pressure, an orbit table that allows guests to simulate what it would be like to launch a puck into space and a 16-foot drop tower that explores the effects of momentary weightlessness on objects.
“For space enthusiasts who considered becoming an astronaut, this exhibit will be a taste of what life would be like in orbit,” said Fernbank Educational Manager Sarah Arnold. “Journey to Space really gives our guests the full experience of life as an astronaut, not just the lives we see portrayed in the movies. It explores not only the educational aspects of getting up to space, but the challenges that can arise on this journey.”
The exhibit offers guests a real-time view into the intricacies of space travel as it currently stands and what this means for the future among the stars. With objects including everything from space food to shuttle era urinals, Fernbank officials said guests “can compare the complexities of everyday life on Earth when juxtaposed against long-term galactic living, ultimately gaining an understanding of what it’s like to eat, sleep, and even go to the bathroom in space.”
From earth-living to moon travel to voyages on Mars, “Journey to Space” enthralls visitors with the intensity required of space travel and will find themselves asking, “Where to next?”
The exhibit is presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota and the California Science Center with support from NASA. Local presentation is made possible in part by Genuine Parts Company.
Additional support is provided by the Atlanta Falcons, Delta Air Lines, Novelis and Romanoff Renovations.
In addition to the exhibit, Fernbank will have the giant screen film “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” opening on Oct. 8. The film explores the ways NASA uses underwater environments to simulate life and work in space.
Offering a fascinating look into the high-tech world of astronauts, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” includes footage of renowned astronaut, Jeanette Epps living underwater for 10 days and details the intricacies of extensive space-walk training.
Specific showtimes vary by date. One giant screen movie is included with general admission.
General admission tickets are $24.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors, $22.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. These prices are for tickets purchased online at FernbankMuseum.org.
For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org.
