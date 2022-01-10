Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari By Marianne Garvey Jan 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Duhamel popped the question to former Miss World America Audra Mari and she said yes.The actor posted the news to Instagram Saturday, writing "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"He shared a picture with himself holding up a handwritten note. Mari commented on the photo, saying, "I love you!!" She shared it on her own Instagram, writing, "my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel."Among the well wishers was Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie, who wrote in the comments section of his post,"Congrats!!!" The singer added six green heart emojis. Fergie and Duhamel share a son together.Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Celebrities Fergie (entertainer) Josh Duhamel Fergie Audra Mari World America Instagram Yes News 