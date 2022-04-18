Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 18, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck. Getty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Brolin says he would have been an older and "more raspy" Batman than Ben Affleck.During a recent conversation on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," Brolin said he lost out on playing the Dark Knight to Affleck.Director Zack Snyder went with Affleck as Batman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and Affleck also played the role in Snyder's "Justice League" film the following year."That was his decision, that wasn't my decision," Brolin said of Snyder's pick. "That would have been a fun deal," Brolin said of playing Batman.. "And maybe I'll do it when I'm 80."He has done alright for himself, however, most recently appearing in the film "Dune."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Josh Brolin Ben Affleck Batman Zack Snyder Cinema Show Superman Dawn Cable News Network More Entertainment Entertainment Danny Elfman performs 'Simpsons' theme and more at Coachella By Marianne Garvey 7 min ago 0 Entertainment Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck By Lisa Respers France, CNN 45 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Better Call Saul' begins unwrapping the final layers of its mystery Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Jennifer Aniston's insomnia is just her latest sleep issue By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck Philadelphia faces lawsuit over return of mask mandate Watch This Teeny-Tiny Kitten Grow Up And Get A Tiny Kitten Sister Of Her Own | The Dodo Russian cosmonauts to activate space station's new robotic arm {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest MCLEOD: How to rebound from a toxic boss Philadelphia faces lawsuit over return of mask mandate Evergreen container ship freed after a month aground in Chesapeake Bay Russian cosmonauts to activate space station's new robotic arm 5 things to know for April 18: Ukraine, Gun violence, Taxes, North Korea, Hate crimes » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew principals appointed at North Gwinnett, Twin Rivers middle schoolsPittsburgh police searching for multiple suspects in shooting that killed 2 juveniles and injured several others, officials sayGBI investigating murder of teen whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area parkGwinnett County Public Schools has 21 Georgia ScholarsWarrants taken out against Lithonia man in murder of teen who was found in Yellow River Park last summerGwinnett police searching for missing woman with mental disorders who ran off from vehicle on Sugarloaf ParkwayGwinnett Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry being sued by former employees seeking unpaid overtime wagesGwinnett County school board tentatively adopts GCPS' proposed FY 2023 budget; public hearings set for May 19, June 16House fire that killed 10-year-old Gwinnett County girl being investigated as a homicideKrispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas Collections23 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools make AP Honors listHere is where you can find Easter Egg Hunts in Gwinnett County this weekendON THE MARKET: Outdoor kitchen, backyard area make this Sugar Hill home the perfect summer hangout spotWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 17, 2022ON THE MARKET: Cascading waterfall, tranquil pool stand out at this Braselton homeGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 15-17PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 11Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 10, 2022PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Stripers’ home opener at Coolray FieldPHOTOS: Georgia coach Kirby Smart headlines Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame event CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1)Takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings (1)The great resignation continues: 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs last month (1)UGA poll finds Donald Trump endorsements could have greatest effect in down-ballot Republican primary races (1)MCLEOD: Why binging on reality TV can make you better at your job (1) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Peeps Jelly Beans Cadbury Eggs Reese's Eggs Hide-and-seek Marshmallow eggs Chocolate bunnies Robin eggs Another candy not listed here Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.